Jurgen Klopp Almost Became Bayern Munich Manager in 2008, Says Uli Hoeness

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp came close to becoming the Bundesliga club's manager back in 2008.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's UEFA Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with the Reds, Hoeness said the club's recent history could have played out much differently.

Per MailOnline's James Dutton, he said: "Personally, I have a high opinion of Jurgen Klopp. Many years ago we agreed on a collaboration together, but we ended up signing Jurgen Klinsmann instead. There I showed I respect him and his work a lot."

Klopp left Mainz 05, where he spent almost his entire playing career, in 2008 after seven years as manager.

After Bayern instead opted for Klinsmann—who was sacked before the end of his first season with the club third in the Bundesliga—Klopp joined Borussia Dortmund.

With BVB, he won the Bundesliga title in 2011 and 2012—the latter as part of a league-and-cup double—and reached the 2013 Champions League final, which he would lose to Jupp Heynckes' Bayern side.

Hoeness is anticipating a hard-fought encounter when Bayern meet Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday: "It's going to be a tough task for both sides. I hope we'll come out on top."

Bayern beat Schalke 3-1 in their last outing, but football journalist Chris Williams believes their vulnerability at the back could make for a thrilling meeting with the Reds:

As for Liverpool, they're embroiled in a Premier League title struggle with Manchester City and are level with the Sky Blues on 65 points. The Reds are second on goal difference but have a game in hand over their rivals.

With the Reds not playing this weekend after their early exit from the FA Cup, they'll have had a long time to prepare for Bayern's visit following their 3-0 over Bournemouth last time out, per football writer Jack Sear:

They've had a better season than the Bavarians, who are second in the Bundesliga in what has been a rocky first campaign for manager Niko Kovac in the dugout, but Bayern have plenty of talent and are accustomed to reaching the business end of the Champions League each year.

It could be a close tie, but Liverpool will hope Klopp's knowledge of Bayern will help them come out on top.