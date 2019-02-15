Daytona 500 2019: Complete TV Schedule, Starting Order After the Duels

John Raoux/Associated Press

On Sunday, the first green flag of the 2019 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season will drop as 40 drivers compete in the Daytona 500. And now, the starting order is set for the Great American Race.

Thursday night's Gander RV Duels at Daytona set the order for the field beyond the front row. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman had already secured their starting positions by posting the two fastest lap times, respectively, during the final round of qualifying this past Sunday.

There will be several more Cup Series practices between Friday and Saturday, but the drivers won't participate in any more competitive action until the start of the Great American Race on Sunday.

Daytona 500 Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

1. William Byron

2. Alex Bowman

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Joey Logano

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

6. Clint Bowyer

7. Paul Menard

8. Aric Almirola

9. Matt DiBenedetto

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Martin Truex Jr.

12. Kurt Busch

13. Bubba Wallace

14. Ryan Blaney

15. Chris Buescher

16. Jamie McMurray

17. Jimmie Johnson

18. Chase Elliott

19. Ryan Newman

20. Austin Dillon

21. Ryan Preece

22. Ty Dillon

23. Daniel Suarez

24. David Ragan

25. Parker Kligerman

26. Kyle Larson

27. Landon Cassill

28. Erik Jones

29. Daniel Hemric

30. Brendan Gaughan

31. Kyle Busch

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Matt Tifft

34. Michael McDowell

35. Brad Keselowski

36. Ross Chastain

37. Cody Ware

38. B.J. McLeod

39. Tyler Reddick

40. Casey Mears

Harvick, Logano Build Momentum With Duel Wins

A pair of former Cup Series champions notched wins in Thursday night's duel races, as Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano each secured victories, earning them starting positions in the second row for Sunday's Daytona 500.

In the first duel race, Harvick cruised to victory, bouncing back after getting into a pair of wrecks at the start of Daytona Speedweeks. He wrecked his car in the first practice session of the season at Daytona, then he was collected in a multi-car crash during this past Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, is a former Daytona 500 winner, as he won the Great American Race in 2007. His third-place starting position is his best in the Daytona 500 since he started third in 2013.

The second duel race had a more exciting finish, as Logano passed several cars in the final lap to secure the victory. Sitting in fourth place, Logano moved out of line and received a push to the front from Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney.

After winning his first career Cup Series championship last season, Logano has carried over some momentum into 2019 by earning a duel race victory and a strong starting spot for the Daytona 500. He is also a past winner of the Great American Race, as he won it in 2015.

Logano, who will start fourth, and Harvick each received 10 championship points for their victories. The second-place finishers in the duel races earned nine points, the third-place finishers earned eight points and so on.

Harvick and Logano both drive a Ford, which is now racing a Mustang in Cup Series events as of this season.

"Cool to see a couple of Mustangs in victory lane already," Logano said, according to ESPN.com. "The big one's still Sunday. It's a confidence builder for everyone."