Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 2 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

The second week of competition in the Alliance of American Football will try to bank off the excitement Week 1's games generated.

The AAF filled the football void that usually lasts from February to August, but now the league has to prove it can produce some quality and exciting highlights for the duration of the regular season.

Orlando, Birmingham, Arizona and San Antonio enter Week 2 at 1-0 and two of the undefeated teams are set to square off in the marquee contest of the weekend.

The Week 2 slate begins with a clash between one of Week 1's top performers against a struggling defense and it ends with a meeting of teams in search of their first victory.

Week 2 Schedule

All Times ET.

Saturday, February 16

Salt Lake at Birmingham (-7) (2 p.m. ET, TNT, Fubo TV)

Arizona (-11.5) at Memphis (8 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fubo TV)

Sunday, February 17

Orlando (-6) at San Antonio (4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports app)

Atlanta at San Diego (-9.5) (8 p.m. ET, NFL Network, Fubo TV)

Odds obtained from Covers.com.

Can Perez Thrive Once Again For Birmingham?

Birmingham Iron quarterback Luis Perez was one of the top individual winners in Week 1, as he threw for 252 yards in his team's 26-0 win over the Memphis Express.

Perez, who was on the Los Angeles Rams' preseason roster, could be one of the few players from the Alliance of American Football to work his way on to an NFL squad by the time the season ends.

While Perez's success is a surprise to some, he has plenty of experience in pressure-packed situations, as he won the NCAA Division II championship with Texas A&M-Commerce in 2017.

Perez's success at Division II, which culminated with winning the Harlon Hill Trophy, put him on NFL radars and made him a viable option at quarterback in the AAF.

Of course, Perez needs to replicate his Week 1 showing in order to gain more attention from NFL front offices.

In Week 2, Perez and the Iron face the Salt Lake Stallions, who conceded 38 points in their Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Hotshots.

Based off what we saw out of both teams in the first week of action, Perez is in line for another successful performance to push the Iron to 2-0.

In fact, Perez could achieve more success in Week 3 against Atlanta before Birmingham hits the difficult part of its schedule, with San Antonio and Orlando awaiting in Weeks 4 and 5.

Orlando-San Antonio Should Be Best Game of the Week

Speaking of Orlando and San Antonio, they oppose each other in Week 2's marquee clash at the Alamodome.

Steve Spurrier's Apollos moved to the top of the Eastern Conference with a commanding 40-6 win over Atlanta, while Mike Riley's Commanders used defense to pull out a 15-6 Week 1 victory.

The clash of Orlando's high-powered offense and San Antonio's stingy defense should be a battle to watch over all four quarters.

In Week 1, the Apollos had eight different players catch a pass, including quarterback Garrett Gilbert, and if they're able to spread the ball out once again, they'll stretch San Antonio's defense thin.

Gilbert is the one who controls the show for Orlando, as he completed 15 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

San Antonio presents the perfect test for Gilbert and Co. since its secondary was one of its top positional units in Week 1.

Orion Stewart and De'Vante Bausby both recorded interceptions, while Derron Smith was one of the team's leaders in tackles with three.

The Commanders also put together a strong pass rush, with linebacker Shaan Washington leading the charge with two sacks.

If San Antonio is successful in its quest to silence Orlando's offense, it'll allow Logan Woodside to lead the offense down the field to open up a multiple-possession advantage.

While Perez basked in the AAF spotlight in Week 1, Woodside also thrived in the pocket, as he tossed for 255 yards and a pair of scores.

