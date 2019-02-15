UFC Needs Cain Velasquez's Revival Now More Than Ever

John Locher/Associated Press

Imagine this for a moment: What if Francis Ngannou up and knocks out Cain Velasquez in the first round of UFC on ESPN's main event Saturday? What if he does it in one minute and four seconds?

That's the kind of parallel that could implode small fragments of the space-time continuum. Roughly seven years ago, a favored Velasquez fell to a sudden right hand from Junior Dos Santos just 64 seconds into the UFC's debut event for a little network known as Fox.

With the loss, Velasquez's heavyweight belt changed hands, and his path to superstardom veered into a ditch.

Now it's 2019. Velasquez (14-2) is 36 years old and returning to the cage after an injury-plagued two-plus years. He's headlining yet another big TV debut—this time the UFC's first event on ESPN—against an opponent with a terrifying right hand. Imagine the deja vu that would erupt from seeing Velasquez again staggering backward behind the force of a massive overhand shot. This time it would be delivered by the French Cameroonian Francis Ngannou (12-3).

But that's where potential symmetries end. The Velasquez who is set to make the walk Saturday in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena is far removed from the one who faced Dos Santos in Anaheim, California. But if Velasquez can undo a bit of MMA history against Ngannou, it will be just what he—and the UFC—needs.

As for the matchup itself, the 32-year-old Ngannou is not quite as imposing as a prime Dos Santos. Yes, he has record-breaking punching power. UFC President Dana White once said Ngannou's power rivaled that of a Ford Escort. No word on whether it was a tremendous, very powerful, incredibly well-painted and strong Ford Escort, or where or how that exact comparison might have developed, but there it was.

In any event, something in the equation was real, as evidenced by the six knockouts he's laid down in his UFC career, punctuated by highlight-reel hooks and uppercuts.

But his gas tank and complementary skills—including the lack of a takedown defense or any significant wrestling acumen—haven't been up to snuff lately. Witness his suffocating loss to then-champ Stipe Miocic in January 2018 or his endless staring contest with Derrick Lewis last July.

Ngannou seems more Dave Kingman than Junior Dos Santos. Dos Santos is a light-footed boxer (and jiu-jitsu black belt). His career takedown defense rate, per FightMetric, is 80 percent, a full 10 percentage points higher than Ngannou's. Kingman, meanwhile, was a baseball player canonized for a simple performance trait: He generally either hit a tape-measure home run or struck out.



That's all to say, if Velasquez can avoid the home run stroke, he should be able to use his wrestling, ground-and-pound and superior cardiovascular stamina to wear Ngannou down and out, and in the process grab some redemption for that UFC on Fox 1 letdown all those years ago.

More importantly, a win would put Velasquez right back on the heavyweight fast track. And it's not a long track these days. Daniel Cormier, who is also Velasquez's best friend, is the heavyweight champion. After that, there's Miocic, Lewis, maybe Aleksei Oleinik if you want to have some fun, and that's about it for the weight class.

A win over Ngannou would put Velasquez squarely in the thick of it, despite his protracted absence. There are still fans who remember his two title reigns—which covered four combined years—as there are those who remember that "sea-level" debacle.

So a win carries plenty of stakes for Velasquez, but the UFC has to be even more excited by the prospect. That must be why UFC officials put him in this position in his return fight, with nary a tuneup bout in the equation. If Velasquez delivers on ESPN, he'll become "its" fighter, someone the network's viewers (many MMA novices among them) can follow as he continues on his redemption tour and road to a title shot.

Not a bad hook to the UFC's new partnership.

In addition, a successful Velasquez would go a long way toward pumping up what is generally regarded as the UFC's glamour division. Everyone loves the big guys, but Miocic, for all his greatness, hasn't connected with casual fans. Ngannou did, but then he lost two straight in uninspiring fashion. Lewis did to some extent, but then he lost to Cormier. After the champ, there's not a lot here. Velasquez can make a big impact.

And the UFC is still hoping for a foothold south of the border. The company doesn't release demographic or any other metrics, but by all accounts, this effort continues to be a struggle. Mexico native Yair Rodriguez has helped, as have others here and there. But they've carried nothing like the impact Velasquez would have.

The son of an undocumented immigrant father and an American mother, Velasquez and his story resonate with a wide audience. He's compelling to those on either side of the U.S.-Mexico boundary and quite possibly beyond.

Before he ran into a series of persistent, confounding back and knee injuries, and despite humbling losses to Dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum, Velasquez was in the conversation for the greatest MMA heavyweight ever. He doesn't have the chiseled physique or, uh, Ford Escort-type power of some other competitors, but his relentless, often bloody style and stoic charisma made him the unquestioned face of the heavyweight division. If he can defeat Ngannou on Saturday, he could become the face of much more.

