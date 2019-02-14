Europa League 2019: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Round of 32 Leg 1 Results

MB Media/Getty Images

It was a bad night for 10-man Arsenal at BATE Borisov on Thursday, with the Gunners falling to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League.

A frustrated Alexandre Lacazette saw red in the closing stages as the Premier League giants searched for an equaliser.

Sevilla earned a 1-0 victory against Lazio in Italy, with Benfica completing a 2-1 win at Galatasaray.

Malmo host Chelsea during the evening matches. Valencia are set to travel to Celtic in Scotland.

Thursday's Results and Remaining Fixtures

BATE Borisov 1-0 Arsenal

Krasnodar 0-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Galatasaray 1-2 Benfica

Lazio 0-1 Sevilla

Olympiakos 2-2 Dynamo Kiev

Rapid Vienna 0-1 Inter Milan

Rennes 3-3 Real Betis

Slavia Prague 0-0 Genk

Celtic vs. Valencia

Club Brugge vs. Red Bull Salzburg



FC Zurich vs. Napoli



Malmo vs. Chelsea



Viktoria Plzen vs. Dinamo Zagreb



Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Sporting CP vs. Villarreal



Thursday's Recap

Arsenal face an uphill task in the second leg and will play the match without Lacazette, who will be suspended.

The France international was given his marching orders for an elbow in the closing stages, weakening the Gunners' last stand.

Stanislav Dragun scored the only goal of the game for the Belarusian champions, heading home on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts were impressive as they resisted the English attack. Lacazette thought he had scored after the interval, but the effort was disallowed for offside.

Sevilla grabbed a one-goal advantage from their trip to Rome, defeating Lazio with a first-half strike from Wissam Ben Yedder.

Elsewhere, Inter grabbed a precious 1-0 lead as Lautaro Martínez converted a penalty shortly before half-time.

Benfica will be the favourites to progress from their tie, winning 2-1 away to Gala in Istanbul.

Eduardo Salvio's spot kick gave the visitors the breakthrough after 27 minutes, but Christian Luyindama equalised in the second half.

Haris Seferovic scored the winner for the Portuguese, finding the top corner after the hour mark.

