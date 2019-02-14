After Ejection, Warriors' Steve Kerr Rips 'Head-Scratching' Flagrant Foul Call

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, helps escort coach Steve Kerr after Kerr was ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The Blazers won 129-107. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticized a flagrant foul called against forward Draymond Green following the Dubs' 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, Kerr felt it was a questionable decision to upgrade the common foul to a flagrant 1 foul when Green prevented Blazers power forward Zach Collins from completing a dunk in the fourth quarter: "I was just shocked that it was called a flagrant foul. That was head-scratching that could be called a flagrant foul. I mean, the guy's going to go up for a dunk, you got to make sure he doesn't dunk it. So I told [official] Kenny [Mauer] I beg to differ."

After the call, Kerr threw his clipboard and then screamed at Mauer, which led to his ejection with three minutes, 54 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Warriors were trailing 110-103 at the time of Kerr's ejection, and they crumbled down the stretch, as the Blazers outscored them 19-4 the rest of the way.

Green felt he "got a lot of ball" on the foul and chalked up the call to the "Draymond rule." While he didn't like the decision, either, he was a huge fan of the way Kerr stood up for him and the team: "I loved that, too. That was amazing. It's great. He set the tone for us to close the game the way we did. It was good."

Despite the controversial call and the loss, the Warriors enter the All-Star break in good shape. At 41-16, they lead the Western Conference and hold a two-game advantage over the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Blazers improved to 34-23, and they sit seven games behind the Warriors in fourth place.

While it is possible that Wednesday was simply a good night for the Blazers, they may have shown that they are capable of making a deep playoff run. With Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic leading the way, Portland gave Golden State all it could handle and pulled away down the stretch.

Golden State's first half of the season didn't end ideally, but it will have ample opportunity to recharge. The Warriors don't play again until Feb. 21, which should allow them to get over the sting on Wednesday's loss before taking the court again after the All-Star break.

