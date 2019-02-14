B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Wears Kith Sample, Ayton Debuts Puma Uproar All-Star

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Wears Kith Sample, Ayton Debuts Puma Uproar All-StarFebruary 14, 2019
There were 11 games on a loaded NBA Wednesday schedule, giving plenty of players the chance to bust out one more pair of impressive kicks before the All-Star break.
Chris Paul, D'Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard were among those who made notable fashion statements.
Isaiah Thomas Debuts in Kobes
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@isaiahthomas returns in the Nike Kobe 4 “Draft Day” tonight. https://t.co/VLSs5KHuO5
Loading…
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Dloading in the PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 against the Cavs. https://t.co/fzDl3jsdge
Disney Vibes for Chris Paul
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@cp3 in the Jordan CP3.XI “Lion King” tonight against Minnesota. https://t.co/oxDmxvrrd8
Bright Option for Ben Simmons
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@BenSimmons25 wearing the Nike Hyperdunk X against the Knicks. https://t.co/durEMNxVRD
A Very Rare Nike SB Dunk Low for Kyrie Irving Tonight on the Sidelines
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KyrieIrving sits out tonight wearing the Girls Don’t Cry x Nike SB Dunk Low. https://t.co/BG366fAVMd
Jordan Supreme Elevation for Jimmy Buckets
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JimmyButler wearing the Jordan Supreme Elevation against the Knicks. https://t.co/UtM6WdUcdN
Kobes Inspired by the Minneapolis Lakers for PJ Tucker
Drip Too Hard, Houston Rockets
PJ Switches into an Unreleased Kith x Nike Air Maestro II Sample
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker wearing the @KITH x Nike Air Maestro 2 sample tonight. https://t.co/vuyx4icQX1
Year of the Horse for Tobias Harris in New York
B/R Kicks @brkicks
An up-close look at @tobias31 wearing the Nike Kobe 8 "Year of the Horse" against the Knicks. https://t.co/0NutDWMI70
Deandre Ayton Goes with the Puma All-Star Shoe Tonight
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DeandreAyton debuts the Puma Uproar “All-Star” tonight. 👀 https://t.co/NPnYpRXSbw
Damian Lillard with a Dame 5 Colorway Inspired by His Mother
B/R Kicks @brkicks
Inspired by mom. @Dame_Lillard wearing the Adidas Dame 5 “Suga Gee” tonight. https://t.co/obCLn0LTPK
Malik Beasley Goes with the LeBron 15 Black History Month
Cactus Jack x Real Deal Beal
Complex Sneakers @ComplexSneakers
.@RealDealBeal23 with the cozy Cactus Jack vibes. 📸: Ron Turenne https://t.co/RspEdHiWSy
There are only three games on the Thursday schedule, but fans will still have the chance to see the shoe choices of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Anthony Davis, among others.
D-Lo Opens Up on What Went Down with Magic