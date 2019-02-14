B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Wears Kith Sample, Ayton Debuts Puma Uproar All-Star

PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 13: The sneakers of Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the game against the Golden State Warriors on February 13, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
There were 11 games on a loaded NBA Wednesday schedule, giving plenty of players the chance to bust out one more pair of impressive kicks before the All-Star break.

Chris Paul, D'Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons and Damian Lillard were among those who made notable fashion statements.

           

Isaiah Thomas Debuts in Kobes

         

Loading…

         

Disney Vibes for Chris Paul

         

Bright Option for Ben Simmons

         

A Very Rare Nike SB Dunk Low for Kyrie Irving Tonight on the Sidelines

           

Jordan Supreme Elevation for Jimmy Buckets

          

Kobes Inspired by the Minneapolis Lakers for PJ Tucker

          

Drip Too Hard, Houston Rockets

          

PJ Switches into an Unreleased Kith x Nike Air Maestro II Sample

           

Year of the Horse for Tobias Harris in New York

         

Deandre Ayton Goes with the Puma All-Star Shoe Tonight

           

Damian Lillard with a Dame 5 Colorway Inspired by His Mother

           

Malik Beasley Goes with the LeBron 15 Black History Month

            

Cactus Jack x Real Deal Beal

          

There are only three games on the Thursday schedule, but fans will still have the chance to see the shoe choices of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Anthony Davis, among others.

