Knicks News: Agent Says NY Was Only Team Not to Scout Giannis in Greece

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Turn away, New York Knicks fans.

Agent Giorgos Panou—who works for Octagon with Giannis Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis—revealed on the Finding Giannis documentary that the Knicks were the one team that didn't scout the Milwaukee Bucks superstar in his home country of Greece prior to the 2013 NBA draft.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com shared the relevant portion of the documentary that will air Saturday on TNT:

In New York's defense, Antetokounmpo was not considered the sure-fire superstar that he is today leading up to that draft. After all, the Bucks didn't select him until the No. 15 overall pick in a draft in which Anthony Bennett went No. 1 overall.

The Knicks selected Tim Hardaway Jr. with the No. 24 overall pick, although the argument could be made sending scouts to Greece would have brought Antetokounmpo to the front office's radar. A potential trade up may have paved the way for the three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection to be the next marquee player in the Big Apple.

Antetokounmpo is an MVP candidate who is averaging 27.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game this season.

His 42-14 Bucks have the best record in the Eastern Conference, while the 10-46 Knicks have the worst record in the league.

