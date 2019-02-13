Jay Williams: Zion Williamson Could Sign $90M Shoe Contract Like LeBron James

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson dribbles against Eastern Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

From one Duke legend to the program's current superstar, Jay Williams thinks Zion Williamson could receive an endorsement deal on par with what LeBron James received coming out of high school.  

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Williams believes the Blue Devils freshman sensation has all the necessary skills to receive a nine-figure shoe deal. 

"He has that marketability," Williams said. "That smile. And who else is 6'7", 285 [pounds] with a 43-inch vertical that can entertain you like that? Nobody."

On the day of the NBA draft lottery in May 2003, James agreed to a seven-year, $90 million pact with Nike. 

Williamson has been one of the biggest basketball stars in this country going back to his time in high school. He hit 1 million followers on Instagram in November 2017, one year before he arrived at Duke. 

Because of Williamson's rapidly growing fan base as the Blue Devils pursue a national title this season will almost certainly make him a very rich man before the 2019 NBA draft in June if he decides to leave college. 

    It's Wilt Chamberlain and Frank Selvy. Chamberlain has the NBA record for points in a game with 100, hitting the mark for the Philadelphia Warriors against the New York Knicks on March 2, 1962. Then there's Selvy. The Furman basketball star holds the record for most points in a game at the Division I level, when he scored 100 against Newberry on Feb.

