Lakers Rumors: Luke Walton 'Will Definitely Finish the Season' as Head Coach

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to slide, but the team reportedly isn't planning on making a change at head coach.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, a source said Luke Walton's job is safe despite the team's 28-29 record:

"Nothing is going to happen with Luke. There hasn't even been any talk about it and there won't be any talks about it. Luke will definitely finish the season and he has the full support. So any talk in the media or on social media can be put to bed about Luke. He's not going anywhere. There has been no conversation about it."

While fans have complained about Walton's struggles, the front office continues to have his back.

Team president Magic Johnson said from the start of the season that the coach likely wasn't going anywhere "unless something drastic happens," per Bill Plashke of the Los Angeles Times.

Marc Stein of the New York Times also reported in January that Walton has the "strongest possible backing" from owner Jeanie Buss.

"I can tell you right now, that everyone, Magic, [GM Rob Pelinka], myself, everyone in the organization is behind Luke," Buss said in January on The Lowe Pod, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "... I think he is doing a terrific job."

Walton is in his third year with the team and has produced a 89-132 overall record heading into the All-Star Break. Even after adding LeBron James in the offseason, the team is on pace to miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year.

An 8-15 record since Christmas has also raised question marks about the coach's ability to lead the team.

However, the front office doesn't appear ready to make a move before at least the end of the season.