AEW Double or Nothing Event Featuring Kenny Omega Sells Out in 4 Minutes

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling announced Wednesday that its Double or Nothing event sold out in just four minutes:

All or Nothing will take place May 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and it will be headlined by the second-ever singles match between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Omega and Jericho are arguably the two biggest signees AEW has announced since it came into existence in January.

The company is run by Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Omega and Tony Khan, and it is financially backed by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan.

A match between Hangman Page and former WWE Cruiserweight champion Pac (formerly known as Neville) has also been announced, and it is expected that The Young Bucks will face Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

Before the formation of AEW, Rhodes and The Young Bucks co-promoted a pay-per-view called All In that ran at the Sears Center near Chicago in September.

That show sold out in less than 30 minutes and was heralded as a major success, which helped usher in AEW.

With Double or Nothing already sold out, AEW's decision-makers can focus on rounding out the roster and putting together a strong top-to-bottom card to ensure that the company starts off with a bang.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).