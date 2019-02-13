Declan Rice Chooses to Represent England over Ireland at International Level

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Declan Rice has announced his intention to play for England at international level despite playing for the Republic of Ireland from under-16 level upwards since 2015.

The West Ham United midfielder, who was even capped in the Ireland senior side in three friendlies last year, said in a statement on Wednesday that his pride at wearing the Irish shirt "was always 100 per cent genuine," but his decision to switch international allegiance was a personal one.

Rice, who has Irish grandparents but was born and raised in London, revealed how he had conversations with both Ireland boss Mick McCarthy and England manager Gareth Southgate.

He told both men how he has sent a written request to FIFA asking world football's governing body to let him register for England.

The 20-year-old said the choice was an "extremely difficult" one, but he ultimately defended his right to make it:

"Like so many people around the world, I consider myself to be of mixed nationality. I am a proud Englishman, having been born and raised in London. However, I am just as proud of my family's Irish heritage and my affinity and connection with the country."

Rice also said he hopes "people can understand that I have made this decision with honesty, integrity and the full support of my family."

He offered thanks to both McCarthy, predecessor Martin O'Neill and the football association of Ireland. Rice called playing for Ireland "something I will always cherish."

However, former Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane has questioned Rice's decision:

While the statement is respectful, not everybody believes players should be free to transfer their allegiance:

It's a tricky issue, particularly for those eligible under the existing rules. Former Ireland manager Jack Charlton used those rules to his advantage when he guided the Boys in Green to the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA, with a team featuring Liverpool-born John Aldridge and Glasgow native Ray Houghton.

Rice's decision to try to break into an England squad loaded in midfield areas is a brave one. Southgate already has plenty of proven players in the middle, particularly in deep-lying roles.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson can cover the base of midfield. Things are even more crowded further forward, where Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jesse Lingard can all feature.

Rice had a better chance of becoming a fulcrum McCarthy could build around, particularly based on his development at club level this season.

Hammers chief Manuel Pellegrini has successfully converted the player from a centre-back into a defensive midfielder:

Rice's athleticism and technique would have been major assets for Ireland. However, his decision to play for England instead could become a cautionary tale to the FAI about the risks associated with identifying youngsters with Irish heritage for potential lengthy international careers.

It may serve as a push toward focusing more on developing homegrown talent, even at the expense of missing out on an exciting prospect or two.