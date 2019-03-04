Becky Lynch Reinstated, to Face Charlotte Flair for Vacant Title at WWE Fastlane

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Becky Lynch was reinstated from her suspension Monday night on Raw and will face Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship at Fastlane on Sunday.



Stephanie McMahon confirmed the company had lifted Lynch's suspension. Lynch will need to sign a hold harmless agreement before she can officially step back inside the ring.

McMahon also revealed the Raw women's title was vacated after Ronda Rousey dropped in the middle of the ring last week on Raw.

On the Feb. 11 edition of Raw, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon suspended The Man for 60 days and named Charlotte as her replacement to face the former UFC star at The Show of Shows on April 7.

Lynch was initially suspended indefinitely by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for refusing to get her knee checked by a doctor, but after getting cleared and apologizing for striking both of them, she was put back in the Raw Women's Championship match against Rousey.

That was short-lived, though, as Vince levied a new suspension against Lynch and then endorsed Charlotte due to Becky's "bad attitude."

On the Feb. 25 episode of Raw, Rousey lobbied to get Lynch added to the match after Becky came through the crowd and attacked her with a crutch.

Lynch earned her spot in the title match by replacing an injured Lana in the 2019 women's Royal Rumble match and last eliminating Charlotte to win. She overcame adversity after losing a SmackDown Women's Championship match to Asuka earlier in the night.

Despite the loss, it was clear The Queen wasn't about to give up on her goal of main-eventing WrestleMania against Rousey.

Since both Becky and Charlotte have issues with each other and Rousey as well, Fastlane is unlikely to be the end of the road for the dynamic between the three.

Charlotte and Lynch are former best friends who became bitter enemies when the latter turned on the former at SummerSlam last year. The Irish Lass Kicker then became rivals with Rousey ahead of their scheduled match at Survivor Series, but Lynch had to be replaced due to injury.

Rousey and Charlotte went on to have a hard-hitting match that ended when The Queen attacked The Baddest Woman on the Planet with a kendo stick.

In an effort to gain revenge against both Lynch and Charlotte, Rousey pushed them off a ladder at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, which allowed Asuka to win the SmackDown women's title.

That set the wheels in motion for an eventual Triple Threat, and WWE continues to slowly get there with the announcement of Lynch's reinstatement.

There is little doubt Rousey, Lynch and Charlotte are capable of putting on a memorable match, but the biggest question now relates to whether they will make history by closing the show at WrestleMania.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).