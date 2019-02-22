Where Zion Williamson Ranks Among CBB's Best Freshman Seasons of All Time

0 of 16

Lance King/Getty Images

The athletic marvel that is Zion Williamson has been the biggest story of the 2018-19 college basketball season.

However, the Duke standout was left facing the question of his enduring legacy when he suffered a scary knee injury in the opening minute of Wednesday night's matchup with rival North Carolina.

Luckily, the injury wound up being just a Grade 1 knee sprain, and he's day-to-day, according to the Duke men's basketball Twitter account.

Nevertheless, the injury has led some to wonder whether he'd be better off wrapping up his college career immediately to turn his attention to his impending NBA career.

For now, it looks like he'll have the option to suit up for the Blue Devils again in the near future. But If he doesn't play another college game, where would his performance thus far rank among the greatest freshman seasons in college basketball history?

That's what we set out to decide.

Ahead, you'll find the 15 greatest rookie seasons in NCAA basketball history. Statistics, impact on the team and NCAA tournament success all factored into a player's ranking.

Let's get started with a few honorable mentions.