Video: Christian Hackenberg Brutal AAF Debut Featured Cursing While Mic'ed Up

Video: Christian Hackenberg Brutal AAF Debut Featured Cursing While Mic'ed UpFebruary 11, 2019
Christian Hackenberg had a debut to forget in the Memphis Express' 26-0 defeat to the Birmingham Iron in the opening week of the Alliance of American Football inaugural season.
Hackenberg finished 10-of-23 for 87 yards and an interception and was sacked twice. At one point in the third quarter, he was hit after releasing the ball. His frustration was audible, as the CBS Sports microphones caught him dropping an F-bomb, per the Pick Six Podcast (warning: video contains profanity):
Pick Six Podcast @picksixpod
Christian Hackenberg keeps forgetting that he's mic'd up 😂 https://t.co/dYgQKHHh2Z
In keeping with Hackenberg's bad luck Sunday, he threw one touchdown pass—on a trick play no less—that was brought back because of a flag:
CBS Sports Network @CBSSportsNet
HACKENBERG, TRICK PLAY........... but it's coming back https://t.co/kMmO9t9IVr
Memphis head coach Mike Singletary stated the obvious with his postgame comments about the former New York Jets quarterback.
"He has to get better," Singletary said, per AL.com's Evan Dudley. "He has to settle down and get better."
The AAF provided Hackenberg with an opportunity to revive his football career after the 2016 second-round draft pick never appeared in a single regular-season game.
Now, the 23-year-old might be out of a starting job after one game. According to the Commercial Appeal's Jason Munz, Singletary wouldn't confirm Hackenberg will start Memphis' Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Hotshots.
Week 1 Sunday Results from AAF