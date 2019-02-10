Video: Christian Hackenberg Brutal AAF Debut Featured Cursing While Mic'ed Up

Kevin C. Cox/AAF/Getty Images

Christian Hackenberg had a debut to forget in the Memphis Express' 26-0 defeat to the Birmingham Iron in the opening week of the Alliance of American Football inaugural season.

Hackenberg finished 10-of-23 for 87 yards and an interception and was sacked twice. At one point in the third quarter, he was hit after releasing the ball. His frustration was audible, as the CBS Sports microphones caught him dropping an F-bomb, per the Pick Six Podcast (warning: video contains profanity):

In keeping with Hackenberg's bad luck Sunday, he threw one touchdown pass—on a trick play no less—that was brought back because of a flag:

Memphis head coach Mike Singletary stated the obvious with his postgame comments about the former New York Jets quarterback.

"He has to get better," Singletary said, per AL.com's Evan Dudley. "He has to settle down and get better."

The AAF provided Hackenberg with an opportunity to revive his football career after the 2016 second-round draft pick never appeared in a single regular-season game.

Now, the 23-year-old might be out of a starting job after one game. According to the Commercial Appeal's Jason Munz, Singletary wouldn't confirm Hackenberg will start Memphis' Week 2 matchup with the Arizona Hotshots.