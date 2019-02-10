Lakers' Magic Johnson: Ben Simmons Wants to Talk 'Big Guard Secrets' in Summer

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

There aren't many point guards in the mold of Ben Simmons, a 6'10", elite athlete who is just as comfortable in the post as he is initiating the fast break.

But Magic Johnson is one of them, and the Los Angeles Lakers president told reporters Sunday, ahead of the team's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, that Simmons "wants to sit down with him this summer to trade some 'big guard' secrets if the Sixers, Lakers and the league office all sign off," according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.