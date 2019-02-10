Premier League Results: 2019 EPL Week 26 Scores, Table and Top Sunday Scorers

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero scored his second hat-trick in three games as Manchester City pummelled Chelsea 6-0 on Sunday to reclaim the Premier League lead and stake an emphatic claim in the title race.

Pep Guardiola's side moved back above Liverpool on goal difference—albeit having played one game more—as Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan also scored to give the hosts a 4-0 half-time lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero's second hat-trick in the space of a week also took his overall goal tally for the season to 17, moving him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the hunt for the Golden Boot.

Tottenham Hotspur moved back within five points of Liverpool after they defeated Leicester City 3-1, where Jamie Vardy could have had a couple at Wembley but missed from the spot after coming off the bench.

Vardy recovered to score Leicester's only goal of the afternoon, but Davinson Sanchez, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son's efforts were enough to seal a fourth consecutive league win for the north Londoners.

That victory keeps Mauricio Pochettino's side nine points ahead of Manchester United in fourth and 10 points in front of Chelsea following their capitulation at the Etihad.

Sunday's Results

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Leicester City

Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea

Premier League Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 27, +54, 65

2. Liverpool: 26, +44, 65

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 26, +29, 60

4. Manchester United: 26, +17, 51

5. Arsenal: 26, +16, 50

6. Chelsea: 26, +16, 50

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 25, +1, 38

8. Watford: 26, 0, 37

9. Everton: 27, -3, 33

10. West Ham United: 26, -7, 33

11. Bournemouth: 26, -10, 33

12. Leicester City: 26, -3, 32

13. Crystal Palace: 26, -7, 27

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 26, -11, 27

15. Burnley: 26, -18, 27

16. Cardiff City: 26, -23, 25

17. Newcastle United: 25, -12, 24

18. Southampton: 26, -16, 24

19. Fulham: 26, -33, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 26, -34, 11

Top Scorers

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 17

2. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City): 17

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): 15

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 14



5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea): 12

6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 12

7. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 11

8. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur): 11

9. Paul Pogba (Manchester United): 11



10. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham): 10

City Stomp Sarri's Blues in Statement Win

There was no question about City's superiority over Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea on Sunday as the hosts sauntered to their biggest Premier League win of the campaign so far.

City had won by a margin of five goals in four league outings prior to Sunday, but their demolition of Chelsea set a new standard. Aguero was withdrawn to a deserved standing ovation after 50 minutes, having completed his hat-trick with an impressive penalty.

NBC presenter Roger Bennett lauded Guardiola's hand in coaxing the best out of the Argentinian:

Sterling was also deserving of special mention on Sunday, too, after he followed up his fourth-minute breakthrough by also scoring City's sixth of the afternoon, via NBC (U.S. only):

Oleksandr Zinchenko deputised at left-back and impressed with two assists in a rare start for the Ukrainian, another performance which underlined the strength in depth of this City squad.

Liverpool have a game in hand over the Citizens but will trail in second until they return to domestic action in almost two weeks.

Son Keeps Scoring Streak Alive in Leicester Win

Son's 11th goal in his last 13 Premier League appearances put Tottenham's win beyond doubt on Sunday, when Leicester threatened to come away from Wembley with a share of the spoils.

Sanchez headed in an arcing Eriksen cross after 33 minutes, and Leicester managed to keep the deficit down to one at half-time. Vardy had an opportunity to equalise with his first touch when he came on before the hour mark, but he was mortified to see his miss give way to a superb Spurs second, via ESPN FC (U.S. only):

Eriksen found the back of the net from range after a smart exchange with Fernando Llorente, who had arguably his best performance while filling in for the injured Harry Kane.

Vardy hit back to in part make up for his earlier penalty miss, but Son raced clear to score Spurs' third on the counter in injury time. The New York Times' Rory Smith lauded the South Korea international as one of the key stars in Pochettino's side:

Tottenham have the longest active winning streak in the Premier League (four) and continue to keep the pressure on Liverpool and City, but they'll now have a fortnight's break before travelling to Burnley on February 23.