Adrien Broner: 'F--k Jim Gray'; Appears to Threaten 'B---h' Gray on Video

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Adrien Broner has added more fuel to his feud with Jim Gray, with the boxer lashing out at the broadcaster again when speaking to TMZ.

Following his loss to Manny Pacquiao in January, Broner told Gray "I'm 3-3-1 in my last seven [fights], but I'd be 7-0 against you" in an ill-tempered interview.

When TMZ asked the fighter about Gray, Broner said: "F- -k Jim Gray. Jim Gray a b---h. You a b---h!"

The boxer was then asked what he would do if he bumped into the broadcaster on the street and said "that ain't to talk about on camera."

Here's a reminder of what Broner told Gray following his unanimous-decision defeat to Pacquiao (warning: video contains profanity):

Despite the scorecards and the stats suggesting otherwise, Broner was adamant he had done enough to beat the Filipino before turning his anger toward Gray.

As TMZ relayed, when Gray was asked about the needle between the pair, he simply said the boxer was "way off in his assessment" of how the Pacquiao fight went.

Broner also told TMZ he's had a lot of different offers on his next possible opponent, but he was coy on the prospect of another showdown with Pacquiao.

According to Fox Sports' Mike Coppinger, a possible rematch with Marcos Maidana may be in the pipeline for Broner after the former confirmed he was making a comeback following a five-year layoff. The Argentine easily dispatched Broner via unanimous decision in 2013.