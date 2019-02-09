Ouch, Ouch, Ouch: Boxer Delivers 3-Punch Combo All Below the Belt

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2019

Azat Hovhannisyan must have wanted to stop the Lolito Sonsona bloodline because he gave him a triple shot below the belt at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, on Saturday night.

The Golden Boy Promotions undercard bout would give anyone pause with the action it featured south of the belt line. Amazingly enough, Sonsona recovered and continued.

The fight just didn't end in his favor.

The 30-year-old Hovhannisyan followed the low blows with more body work to grab his 16th professional victory.

You have to feel for Sonsona. He got fouled in one of the most painful ways and still took a knockout loss. A brutal night.

Related

    From Drug Kingpin's Lieutenant to Elite Trainer

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    From Drug Kingpin's Lieutenant to Elite Trainer

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Gervonta Davis Was 'So Heavy' Between Fights, 'It Was Crazy'

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Gervonta Davis Was 'So Heavy' Between Fights, 'It Was Crazy'

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Mayweather: Ruiz is More Dangerous For Davis Than Mares

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Mayweather: Ruiz is More Dangerous For Davis Than Mares

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Daily Bread Mailbag: Ward-Golovkin, Joshua-VADA, Gervonta Davis

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Daily Bread Mailbag: Ward-Golovkin, Joshua-VADA, Gervonta Davis

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com