Ouch, Ouch, Ouch: Boxer Delivers 3-Punch Combo All Below the Belt

Ouch, Ouch, Ouch: Boxer Delivers 3-Punch Combo All Below the BeltFebruary 10, 2019
Azat Hovhannisyan must have wanted to stop the Lolito Sonsona bloodline because he gave him a triple shot below the belt at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, on Saturday night.
The Golden Boy Promotions undercard bout would give anyone pause with the action it featured south of the belt line. Amazingly enough, Sonsona recovered and continued.
The fight just didn't end in his favor.
DAZN USA
Azat Hovhannisyan gets our night started with a BANG 💥 Plenty more to come from #MachadoCancio
The 30-year-old Hovhannisyan followed the low blows with more body work to grab his 16th professional victory.
You have to feel for Sonsona. He got fouled in one of the most painful ways and still took a knockout loss. A brutal night.
