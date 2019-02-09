Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 2

Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 2February 10, 2019
Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League kicked off Feb. 1, and the action continued into this weekend, with Week 2 featuring four matches Saturday.
Why Tempt Fate finished the opening week in first place thanks to 47 kill points and 77 total points, but a big performance by Tempo Storm on Friday produced a change atop the leaderboard. Those results held as the weekend progressed.
Below is a look at Saturday's action.
NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 2
1. Tempo Storm (91 kill points, 158 total points)
2. Shoot To Kill (92 kill points, 134 total points)
3. Cloud9 (74 kill points, 124 total points)
4. Why Tempt Fate (73 kill points, 115 total points)
5. Simplicity (63 kill points, 103 total points)
6. Endemic (69 kill points, 100 total points)
7. Team Envy (64 kill points, 98 total points)
8. SpaceStation Gaming (55 kill points, 96 total points)
9. Wildcard Gaming (63 kill points, 92 total points)
10. Smokin' Aces (67 kill points, 85 total points)
11. Ghost Gaming (45 kill points, 79 total points)
12. eUnited (44 kill points, 63 total points)
13. Vicious Gaming (42 kill points, 61 total points)
14. Lazarus (44 kill points, 55 total points)
15. Oxymoron (31 kill points, 50 total points)
16. Noble (24 kill points, 40 total points)
Prize Money (Per Phase)
1st: $100,000
2nd: $40,000
3rd: $20,000
4th: $12,000
5th: $10,000
6th: $8,000
7th: $6,000
8th: $4,000
Tempo Storm moved into first place after the third match Friday, and all they've done since is add to their lead.
But they weren't the only ones to make noise Saturday.
After ending Friday with a victory, Simplicity carried the momentum into Saturday by recording an 11-kill victory in the first match:
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
Carrying over their success from yesterday, @GGSimplicity take home an 11 kill win to start the day! #NPL 📺https://t.co/xyec9icKdl https://t.co/cYptJsFGgu
Then, it was Shoot to Kill's turn to make moves on the leaderboard. That's when the crew of aLOW, PurdyKurty, Adam and Uncivil dropped a 16-spot en route to victory in Match 2:
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@ShootToKillPUBG take the chicken dinner and 16 kills in Game 2 to bring home their first win in the #NPL! 📺Tune in: https://t.co/xyec9hV9lN https://t.co/aHJWAdJByY
Ultimately, though, Tempo Storm showed why they occupied the No. 1 spot:
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@Tempo_Storm showcase their team fighting skills with a 9 kill win in Game 3! #NPL 📺 Tune in for Game 4: https://t.co/xyec9icKdl https://t.co/Mlgdr9OZDE
As Why Tempt Fate pointed out, Sharky has played a major role in helping Tempo Storm maintain its hold on first place:
Why Tempt Fate @WhyTemptFateGG
Two beasts matched up side by side! @TheRealHetror vs @sharkyeet Enemies on the field, friends outside the arena. #WTFwin #ogn #npl #pubg https://t.co/cyZXwUvPFP
Shoot to Kill had a chance for another victory in the final match, but Team Envy pulled one out instead:
OGN Esports @OGNEsports
.@Envy grabs their FIRST chicken dinner of the season as they finish off @ShootToKillPUBG in the last match of the week! #NPL 📺: https://t.co/HzSXmN60WN 📺: https://t.co/SXdQ8rGZHg #PUBG @PUBGEsports #OGN https://t.co/aiR1DNhwHV
Even without that victory, it was quite the day for Shoot to Kill.
After entering Day 4 in fifth place with 83 total points, Shoot to Kill put up a whopping 51 points behind the strength of 33 kill points. That helped them move into second place overall and cut Tempo Storm's lead to 24 points.
Phase 1 will continue with Week 3 on Feb. 15 and 16.
