Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 2

Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League kicked off Feb. 1, and the action continued into this weekend, with Week 2 featuring four matches Saturday.

Why Tempt Fate finished the opening week in first place thanks to 47 kill points and 77 total points, but a big performance by Tempo Storm on Friday produced a change atop the leaderboard. Those results held as the weekend progressed.

Below is a look at Saturday's action.

NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 2

1. Tempo Storm (91 kill points, 158 total points)

2. Shoot To Kill (92 kill points, 134 total points)

3. Cloud9 (74 kill points, 124 total points)

4. Why Tempt Fate (73 kill points, 115 total points)

5. Simplicity (63 kill points, 103 total points)

6. Endemic (69 kill points, 100 total points)

7. Team Envy (64 kill points, 98 total points)

8. SpaceStation Gaming (55 kill points, 96 total points)

9. Wildcard Gaming (63 kill points, 92 total points)

10. Smokin' Aces (67 kill points, 85 total points)

11. Ghost Gaming (45 kill points, 79 total points)

12. eUnited (44 kill points, 63 total points)

13. Vicious Gaming (42 kill points, 61 total points)

14. Lazarus (44 kill points, 55 total points)

15. Oxymoron (31 kill points, 50 total points)

16. Noble (24 kill points, 40 total points)

Prize Money (Per Phase)

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

Tempo Storm moved into first place after the third match Friday, and all they've done since is add to their lead.

But they weren't the only ones to make noise Saturday.

After ending Friday with a victory, Simplicity carried the momentum into Saturday by recording an 11-kill victory in the first match:

Then, it was Shoot to Kill's turn to make moves on the leaderboard. That's when the crew of aLOW, PurdyKurty, Adam and Uncivil dropped a 16-spot en route to victory in Match 2:

Ultimately, though, Tempo Storm showed why they occupied the No. 1 spot:

As Why Tempt Fate pointed out, Sharky has played a major role in helping Tempo Storm maintain its hold on first place:

Shoot to Kill had a chance for another victory in the final match, but Team Envy pulled one out instead:

Even without that victory, it was quite the day for Shoot to Kill.

After entering Day 4 in fifth place with 83 total points, Shoot to Kill put up a whopping 51 points behind the strength of 33 kill points. That helped them move into second place overall and cut Tempo Storm's lead to 24 points.

Phase 1 will continue with Week 3 on Feb. 15 and 16.