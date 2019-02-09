Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2019: Paul Casey Leads at 15 Under After Round 3

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Paul Casey is 18 holes away from his third career win on the PGA Tour after he posted a 67 in the third round of the 2019 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Saturday.

Casey's 15-under par put him three shots ahead of Phil Mickelson. Some players were forced to play additional holes after rain in the Pebble Beach, California, area washed out the second round.

The weather had no impact on Casey's performance. He ended the day in the same position he started.

Here's the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round, via PGATour.com:

1. Paul Casey (-15)

2. Phil Mickelson (-12)

T3. Lucas Glover (-11)

T3. Scott Piercy (-11)



T5. Brian Gay (-10)

T5. Matt Every (-10)

T7. Rafa Cabrera Bello (-9)

T7. Russell Knox (-9)

T7. Jonathan Byrd (-9)

T7. Si Woo Kim (-9)

T7. Scott Langley (-9)

T7. Jason Day (-9)

T7. Scott Stallings (-9)

Playing on Spyglass Hill Course in the third round, Casey looked just as comfortable as he had on Pebble Beach Golf Links and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The England native hit just two bogeys through 54 holes. His short game was particularly effective Saturday:

Casey has been trying to find consistency this season. The 41-year-old hasn't finished in the top 10 in five PGA Tour events and missed the cut in his last appearance at the Sony Open in January. He's put everything together for three rounds this week, putting pressure on the rest of the field.

One player poised to challenge Casey is Mickelson. Lefty missed an opportunity to have sole possession of the lead Friday after he bogeyed three of his last four holes to fall into a tie with Casey.

Mickelson displayed some of his best and worst tendencies in the third round—though he overcame an erratic start to remain on Casey's heels. His best shot came on the par-five 14th hole with this eagle putt:

After missing the cut last week at the Phoenix Open, Mickelson is hoping to end his 11-month winless drought, which dates back to the WGC-Mexico Championship in March 2018.

While Mickelson continues to stick around the top of the leaderboard, Jordan Spieth likely cost himself a chance to win with a two-over 74.

Starting the day in a tie for fifth place, Spieth was playing well through the first 12 holes. He was two under for the round (nine under overall) before he teed off on No. 13. The Texas native gave back two shots with a double bogey on that hole.

Things got worse for Spieth before he went into the clubhouse. He went three over on the final two holes thanks to a bogey on No. 17 and another double bogey on No. 18:

Spieth will begin the final round eight shots off the pace at seven-under par. His 74 on Saturday is his worst single-round score of the season. He could also end this weekend outside the top 10 for the 10th straight PGA event, dating back to August 2018.

One fun part of the Pebble Beach National Pro-Am is seeing the high-profile amateur players also on the course.

Since Tony Romo was forced to withdraw from the event Saturday due to a commitment at home, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald took up the mantle for NFL players.

Fitzgerald and playing partner Kevin Streelman combined to shoot a six-under 66 on Saturday. When the 35-year-old walks away from the NFL—he's already re-signed with the Cardinals to return in 2019—he will have no problem transitioning to a career on the links if he wants one.

Sunday, though, is shaping up to be Casey's crowning achievement on the PGA Tour. He ended a nine-year winless drought in 2018 at the Valspar Championship. One more round in line with what he's done for the past three days will ensure his third victory since he turned pro in 2000.