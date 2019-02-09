Dana White Eyes Daniel Cormier Fights vs. Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar, Stipe Miocic

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White has grand plans for UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier before the 39-year-old veteran retires.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White discussed his desire to book Cormier against Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar and Stipe Miocic:

"I could see those being the last three fights of his career," White said. "He's going out with a bang."

The problem for White, however, is that Cormier has said on numerous occasions that he wants to retire when he turns 40 on March 20.

While White suggested he isn't shy about urging fighters to retire when their time has past, he also said: "Cormier shouldn't hang it up. Cormier's the best in the world right now."

Cormier is 22-1 with one no contest, and the only blemishes on his resume came in fights against Jones.

His only official loss came in a light heavyweight bout in 2015, and he later lost to Jones again in 2017, but the decision was overturned to a no contest when Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic–androgenic steroid.

In July at UFC 226, Cormier beat Miocic to become the new UFC heavyweight champion while simultaneously holding the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He subsequently vacated the light heavyweight title and successfully defended the heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in November.

The one fight Cormier hasn't had yet is a bout with Lesnar, who entered the Octagon and pushed Cormier after his win over Miocic.

Lesnar hasn't had an MMA fight since UFC 200 in 2016 against Mark Hunt. That bout was initially ruled a unanimous-decision win for Lesnar, but it was changed to a no contest when Lesnar tested positive for Clomiphene, a medication used to treat infertility in women.

While a Lesnar vs. Cormier fight seemed likely after the incident at UFC 226 and because Lesnar re-entered the testing pool, he subsequently returned to WWE and won the vacant Universal Championship. He is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April with the title on the line.

Booking Cormier against Lesnar may be a challenge given Cormier's desire to retire and Lesnar's commitments with WWE, but if Cormier does decide to stick around, the latter part of his career promises to be highly lucrative.