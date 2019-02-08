Report: Pelicans Risked $100K Fine Per Game If They Benched Anthony Davis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 30: Injured Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at the Smoothie King Center on January 30, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Anthony Davis will play for the New Orleans Pelicans down the stretch despite wanting to be traded, partly because the NBA reportedly threatened the team with hefty fines if he didn't.

On Friday's episode of The Jump (h/t Rachel Nichols), ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the NBA warned the Pelicans they would be fined $100,000 per game if Davis was inactive after being cleared to return from a thumb injury:

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pelicans executives and head coach Alvin Gentry met after Thursday's trade deadline to determine how they would incorporate Davis back into the lineup.

General manager Dell Demps addressed Davis' situation in a statement released by the team:

"Anthony Davis will play the remainder of the 2018-19 season for the New Orleans Pelicans. A number of factors contributed to this decision. Ultimately, Anthony made it clear to us that he wants to play, and he gives our team the best opportunity to win games. Moreover, the Pelicans want to preserve the integrity of the game and align our organization with NBA policies. We believe Anthony playing upholds the values that are in the best interest of the NBA and its fans. We look forward to seeing Anthony in a Pelicans uniform again soon."

Wojnarowski did note the Pelicans will limit Davis' usage by playing him in "fewer, if any" of their remaining back-to-back games and reducing his average of 37 minutes per game.

Davis was cleared to return to practice Monday after spraining his left index finger Jan. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He's expected to play Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 41 games this season, Davis is averaging a career-high 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds. The Pelicans own the third-worst record in the Western Conference (24-31).

