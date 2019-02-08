Former Sports Broadcaster Warner Wolf Arrested for Defacing Gated Community Sign

Former sports broadcaster Warner Wolf was arrested in Florida on Thursday for defacing the sign at a private community area. 

Per the official police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Wolf removed the "plantation" part of the sign from the Classics Plantation Estates neighborhood where he lives in November because he found the word offensive. 

After a two-month investigation of the incident, Wolf turned himself over to police for criminal mischief and was released on $5,000 bond. 

Wolf was best known for being a local sports broadcaster in Washington D.C. and New York City. He also worked for ABC Sports as a play-by-play commentator on Monday Night Baseball starting in 1976. 

Among Wolf's major contributions to broadcasting, he coined the phrase "Let's go to the videotape!" during local evening news reports. 

Wolf, 81, last worked at New York radio station WABC until December 2016 when his contract expired. 

