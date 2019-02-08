Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym

High school freshman Luke Brown is taking over the Indiana hoops scene. Blackford High School lost 61 straight games before Brown arrived in 2017. Watch the video above for more about this basketball team's freshman savior.

