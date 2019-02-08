Dwyane Wade: 'Only Goal' for All-Star Game Is to Throw LeBron James 1 Final Lob

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (3) reacts as teammate LeBron James (6) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, Dec. 6, 2010, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade was a special addition to the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, and he wants to use the opportunity to link up with an old friend. 

"My only goal All-Star Weekend is to try to throw LeBron [James] one lob because that's what everybody wants to see," Wade said Thursday, per Anthony Chiang and David Wilson of the Miami Herald. "Outside of that, I don't need to do much else, maybe guard Dirk [Nowitzki] once."

Nowitzki was the other special addition—as the two future Hall of Famers are wrapping up their final seasons in the NBA—but he will play with Team Giannis in the All-Star Game. Wade will play with Team LeBron after his friend selected him during the draft, which might have been a necessity.

"I'm not even going to play," Wade said Thursday. "He better pick me. I'm not going to play this game."

Wade and James spent four years together with the Miami Heat, winning two NBA titles and making four Finals appearances. They also began last season on the Cleveland Cavaliers before Wade was traded.

Considering their history as two of the best players of a generation, watching them connect on an alley-oop one more time might bring the house down Feb. 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

