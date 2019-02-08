Ranking the Top 25 Players in the 2020 CFB Recruiting Class

1 of 5

Andrew Ivins/247Sports

25. Desmond Evans, DE

A gigantic 6'6", 238-pound defensive end from North Carolina, Desmond Evans is a dangerous speed rusher worth watching this season. His lanky build looks capable of adding significantly more weight without losing his signature explosiveness. He should be a massive riser this year as programs put faith in their strength and conditioning coaches to maximize his frame.

24. Broderick Jones, OT

A moldable piece of giant blocking clay, Broderick Jones is already a hard commit to Georgia. The 6'6", 275-pound tackle has fantastic length, which he uses effectively to keep rushers away from his frame. His hands are slow to react and he lunges too much, but those are normal technical issues for a young tackle with significant size.

23. Myles Murphy, DE

More of a power end than bendy pass-rusher, Myles Murphy has a frame much more advanced than his age. He overpowers blockers with ease thanks to his 6'5", 255-pound body. His hand usage appears effective, and his leverage is impressive for his age and natural gifts. Murphy is the type of talent who can be expected to produce early in his career.





22. MarShawn Lloyd, RB

A lightning-quick playmaker despite weighing 210 pounds, MarShawn Lloyd has the juice you want to see out of a 5-star back. He makes defenders look foolish with his jump cuts in the open field, and his ability to accelerate to top speed separates him from other backs in this class. He's an exciting potential third-down option for his freshman season at worst.

21. Jordan Burch, DE

Five-star defensive end Jordan Burch carries his 250-pound frame like a much lighter player. It wouldn't be surprising for him to add another 25 pounds as a punishing strong-side end and still be more athletic than most of his blockers. His ceiling is sky-high thanks to his frame and quickness.