Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho Brawl Highlights AEW's 'Double or Nothing' Rally

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling continues to grow ahead of "Double or Nothing" coming in May.

The organization hosted a ticket announcement party Thursday at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where they revealed quite a bit about the future of the company including some notable new stars.

Kenny Omega was the biggest addition Thursday, stepping out as a surprise guest to become an official member of AEW:

Chris Jericho then came out and began a brawl with Omega, setting up what could be a highly anticipated bout at Double or Nothing:

Omega had been a coveted free agent with links to WWE, but he instead decided to be a headliner in the newly formed AEW.

Sammy Guevara was another notable addition as an up-and-coming fighter coming from AAA wrestling:

The women's division also had several notable additions, including Japanese wrestlers Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki. Kylie Rae and Nyla Rose also seemingly began a rivalry on stage Thursday.

Meanwhile, there were a number of tag team additions as the promotion seemed to want these types of battles forming as main events.

The Lucha Bros made their mark during the rally by crashing other announcements and taking out Matt Jackson and the Young Bucks.

PAC also set up some controversy by interrupting Adam Page during his speech:

This all created plenty of excitement that will have to hold fans over for the next few months. With the big names and promising prospects already in the organization, there should be high hopes for AEW going forward.