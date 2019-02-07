Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2019: Brian Gay, Scott Langley Share Round-1 Lead

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Brian Gay and Scott Langley share the lead at the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting seven-under scores of 64 in Thursday's first round.

The duo is followed by a group of six golfers one stroke behind, highlighted by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day. Lefty had a historic day on the links, hitting all of his fairways for the first time since 1998.

“So history was made today,” Mickelson told reporters. “To the best of my knowledge it’s taken me 27 years and a few months to hit all fairways in a single round in a competition. I may have done it before, but I don’t ever recall doing it.”

Mickelson made 17 of his 18 greens in regulation as well, with only his putter coming back to bite him a little bit. His 32 putts were enough to keep him a stroke off the lead.

“It was a really solid round, good solid start, and we had beautiful weather and the golf course here is in spectacular shape,” Mickelson said. “You’ve got to drive the ball well to be able to attack, and I drove the ball very well today, obviously. I putted very well too. My speed was off. I ran a number of putts by, but I made a lot of them coming back and made a lot of short ones.”

Gay's stellar round was built on the back of a stretch of five straight holes with a birdie from Nos. 5-9. He hit 17 of his 18 greens in regulation to put himself in a position to win his first tournament since 2013.

"I’ve always enjoyed this course, so it was nice to come out here and play a good one,” Gay said.

Langley has never won on the PGA Tour but put together one of the best rounds of his life Thursday, hitting 12 of his 13 fairways in a smart, controlled round. He finished with nine birdies against two bogeys.

Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson lead a group of nine golfers who are tied for ninth place at a five-under. Spieth played his back nine at five under and went even par on the front.

Johnson, the top-ranked player in the field, overcame a shaky start off the tee to record six birdies against just one bogey. No other top 10 players entered the event this week.