Report: Greg Monroe Traded to Nets After Raptors Deal for Marc Gasol

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

Toronto Raptors' Greg Monroe in a action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Greg Monroe felt the ripple effect from the Toronto Raptors' reported acquisition of Marc Gasol on Thursday. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Raptors sent Monroe and a second-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets. 

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Raptors were adding Gasol in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

       

