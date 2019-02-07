Report: Greg Monroe Traded to Nets After Raptors Deal for Marc Gasol

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Greg Monroe felt the ripple effect from the Toronto Raptors' reported acquisition of Marc Gasol on Thursday.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Raptors sent Monroe and a second-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets.

Earlier in the day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Raptors were adding Gasol in a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.