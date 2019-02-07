Denis Irwin Says He Is Impressed by Manchester United Youngster Diogo Dalot

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Legendary Manchester United full-back Denis Irwin has lauded Diogo Dalot after his opening spell at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old has featured only a handful of times since his move from Porto, but the defender has excited Irwin and fans at the Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking to Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News, Irwin said he is impressed with how quickly the Portuguese has adapted to life at Carrington.

Irwin said:

"When he came and he was injured I didn't know an awful lot about him. Obviously we jumped in to buy him and from what I've seen he looks a real, real good player. He played left-back in the game against Brighton and did really well. He's more comfortable in the right-back position. His crossing ability is great, he's only a young boy."

Former manager Jose Mourinho pounced to capture his countryman last summer, securing the services of one of Europe's best young full-backs.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

The teenager signed a five-year deal with an option for an additional 12 months, with Mourinho describing Dalot as "extremely talented."

Mourinho's exit doesn't appear to have hurt his chances, with interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy to promote youth during his spell in charge.

Dalot is competing for a starting berth against the experience of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia, but the starlet has a wonderful delivery from the wing in his arsenal.

Irwin added:

"It usually takes foreign young lads quite a while to settle and get used to the pace of the Premier League - particularly when they've been injured as well - but he looks like he's a very good long-term prospect. He's really solid [in his build], which is what you need for the Premier League. But from the bits we've seen of him he looks a real good player."

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

United must strengthen their defence in the summer, but the next six months could see Dalot and Luke Shaw solidify their claims for the full-back roles.

It's a position the club have struggled with since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager, and numerous players have been unable to prove they have the tools to do the job.

Shaw has been a regular this term and has displayed he has the consistency that appeared missing since a horrific leg break in 2015.

Dalot could be Shaw's perfect partner in the years to come. However, the club must bring in a world-class centre-back to take United to the next level of their revival.