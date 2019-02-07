Lakers Trade Rumors: Michael Beasley, Ivica Zubac to Clippers for Mike Muscala

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to make a move before Thursday's trade deadline, reportedly acquiring Mike Muscala from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers will receive Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac in exchange for Muscala.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes added the Clippers' "initial plan" is to waive Beasley after the trade becomes official.

