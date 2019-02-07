Lakers Trade Rumors: Michael Beasley, Ivica Zubac to Clippers for Mike Muscala

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Muscala (31) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 126-110. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to make a move before Thursday's trade deadline, reportedly acquiring Mike Muscala from the Los Angeles Clippers

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers will receive Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac in exchange for Muscala. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes added the Clippers' "initial plan" is to waive Beasley after the trade becomes official. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

