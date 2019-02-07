LeBron James on If He's Pushing for Lakers Trades: 'There's Nothing I'm Chasing'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LeBron James denied he's trying to tear apart the Los Angeles Lakers' young core in order to build a championship contender right now.

"There's nothing I need to get in this league that I don't already have," James said Thursday to reporters, per MassLive.com's John Karalis. "Everything else for me is just like icing on the cake... there's nothing I'm chasing."

