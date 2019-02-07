LeBron James on If He's Pushing for Lakers Trades: 'There's Nothing I'm Chasing'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 5, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers won 136-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

LeBron James denied he's trying to tear apart the Los Angeles Lakers' young core in order to build a championship contender right now.

"There's nothing I need to get in this league that I don't already have," James said Thursday to reporters, per MassLive.com's John Karalis. "Everything else for me is just like icing on the cake... there's nothing I'm chasing."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lakers-Pels AD Talks 'Dormant'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers-Pels AD Talks 'Dormant'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar: Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron

    He also said Magic is 'just a face' and LeBron won't win a title without Zo

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LaVar: Lonzo Is Better Than LeBron

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on Latest Trade Deadline Rumors

    Everything you need to know before today's 3pm ET deadline

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    BS Meter on Latest Trade Deadline Rumors

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Potential Trade Deadline Steals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Potential Trade Deadline Steals

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report