Gregg Popovich: Colin Kaepernick Will Be Celebrated Like Muhammad Ali

Gregg Popovich: Colin Kaepernick Will Be Celebrated Like Muhammad AliFebruary 7, 2019
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has received much criticism for protesting racial inequality and social injustice during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, will be celebrated someday.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated provided the quotes:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
Spurs coach Greg Popovich believes @Kaepernick7 will one day be celebrated like Ali, Tommie Smith & John Carlos are now after being vilified. “(Kaepernick) was very courageous in what he did. He did it for the right reasons. The same story will unwind as time goes on,” - Popovich
