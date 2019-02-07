Gregg Popovich: Colin Kaepernick Will Be Celebrated Like Muhammad Ali

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has received much criticism for protesting racial inequality and social injustice during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, will be celebrated someday.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated provided the quotes:

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

