Gregg Popovich: Colin Kaepernick Will Be Celebrated Like Muhammad Ali

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 7, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Sacramento Kings during an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on February 4, 2019 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has received much criticism for protesting racial inequality and social injustice during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, will be celebrated someday.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated provided the quotes:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Popovich: History Will Vindicate Kaepernick

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Popovich: History Will Vindicate Kaepernick

    San Antonio Express-News
    via San Antonio Express-News

    Report: Spurs Trying to Trade Pau Gasol

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Report: Spurs Trying to Trade Pau Gasol

    San Antonio Spurs
    via San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs Can't Hang with Fully Powered Dubs

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Spurs Can't Hang with Fully Powered Dubs

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Markieff Morris Traded to Pelicans

    Wizards get Wesley Johnson in return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Markieff Morris Traded to Pelicans

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report