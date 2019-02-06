NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards Inquired About Grizzlies' Mike Conley, Marc Gasol

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have asked about Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol, according to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post.

Buckner notes the Charlotte Hornets are currently viewed as the front-runners for Gasol, though. This comes one day after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Memphis and Charlotte were in "strong talks" regarding Gasol.

Conley and Gasol have been teammates in Memphis since 2008 and have been the focal points of the most successful era in franchise history. The Grizzlies made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2017, a run that came to an end as an Achilles injury limited Conley to just 12 games last season.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and the New York Times' Marc Stein, Conley would prefer going to an Eastern Conference team if traded.

The 31-year-old point guard has responded with one of the best performances of his career, averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists in 53 appearances this season. He is owed $67 million over the next two seasons, although his contract includes an early termination option for the 2020-21 season, which would pay him $34.5 million.

Meanwhile, Gasol is putting up his typical numbers, averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 53 contests. The 34-year-old holds a $25.6 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign.

Washington is not alone in having interest in the two longtime Grizzlies stars. Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reported the Toronto Raptors have offered Memphis Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas for Conley and Gasol. Per Fischer, the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons are also pursuing Conley.

The Wizards are in the market for a point guard after All-Star John Wall underwent season-ending surgery on his left heel in December and is expected to miss approximately 12 months after being diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles on Monday, an injury that could sideline him for all of next season as well.

Also of note, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Wizards traded Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, both of whom can be free agents after this season.

At 22-31, Washington is currently 3.5 games back of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.