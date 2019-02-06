Lakers Rumors: Pelicans Staffer Calls Anthony Davis Trade Buzz 'F--ked Up'

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The will-they-or-won't-they drama surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis is reportedly weighing on those within the organization as Thursday's trade deadline approaches.

"It's a f--ked up situation," a Pelicans staffer told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times in reference to the toll Davis' trade request has taken on the franchise.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be the primary suitor for Davis ahead of the deadline.

