Lakers Rumors: Pelicans Staffer Calls Anthony Davis Trade Buzz 'F--ked Up'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis watches from the bench in street clothes during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

The will-they-or-won't-they drama surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis is reportedly weighing on those within the organization as Thursday's trade deadline approaches.

"It's a f--ked up situation," a Pelicans staffer told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times in reference to the toll Davis' trade request has taken on the franchise.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be the primary suitor for Davis ahead of the deadline.

               

