Woj: Grizzlies' Marc Gasol 'More Likely' to Be Traded Than Mike Conley

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The 22-33 Memphis Grizzlies aren't going to make the playoffs and are exploring the possibility of accelerating their rebuild by moving one or two of their franchise pillars.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it is "more likely" the Western Conference team trades big man Marc Gasol than point guard Mike Conley Jr. prior to Thursday's deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium noted Gasol didn't travel with the team for Thursday's game at the Oklahoma City Thunder given the trade talks surrounding him between the Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

Gasol also missed Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This comes after Charania reported on Tuesday there were "strong talks" between the Hornets and Grizzlies regarding Gasol. However, Sean Deveney of Sporting News reported there was "increasing skepticism on both sides" that they could finalize a deal.

While Gasol is 34 years old, he is still averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game this season and is someone who can score on the blocks, stretch his offensive attack to the outside and facilitate from the high elbow.

He and Conley were integral parts of Grizzlies teams that reached the playoffs seven times, one of which reached the 2013 Western Conference Finals, but the franchise surely has its eye on the future with Jaren Jackson Jr. and the opportunity to land multiple draft picks in potential trades.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Grizzlies are looking for multiple first-round picks for the 31-year-old Conley, who is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range.

Stein noted the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz have been in contact, although he also echoed a sentiment from ESPN's Brian Windhorst that Conley would prefer to play in the Eastern Conference if he were traded.