Napoli Suspend Marek Hamsik's Transfer to China over Payment Concerns

Marek Hamsik won't be moving to China just yet after Napoli announced the decision to suspend the attacking midfielder's intended transfer amid concerns over the payments.

The Serie A club tweeted the information on Wednesday:

Hamsik had been linked with bringing his 12-year stint with the Serie A club to an end before the Chinese transfer window closes on Thursday, February 28.

While Napoli didn't reveal the club with whom negotiations have ended, for now at least, Goal's Joe Wright did provide more details. He named Super League side Dalian Yifang as Hamsik's possible destination, with a fee worth £13 million (€15 million) also mooted.

Wright's mention of Dalian Yifang is significant since the squad already features prominent creative midfielders from Europe, including former Benfica star Nicolas Gaitan and ex-Atletico Madrid man Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

The latter was heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal during the January transfer window:

Talks over a loan switch to north London ultimately broke down, though:

If Dalian Yifang were in for Hamsik, the club may have budgeted an expected loan fee from Arsenal to assist payments to Napoli for a Carrasco replacement. Hamsik is versatile enough to thrive from the flanks, as well as from central areas or behind a striker.

Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia) has also named Dalian Yifang as Hamsik's proposed destination. The source cited the Chinese club wanting a loan instead of an immediate permanent deal as a reason for the stoppage preventing the transfer going through.

However, without Napoli's confirmation, Dalian Yifang's possible interest is merely speculation.

What is obvious is the Serie A club is prepared to countenance the departure of a man who has been a key player over the years. Manager Carlo Ancelotti recently confirmed Napoli are "inclined" to help Hamsik enjoy a "new experience" if the player wants out.

Hamsik hasn't been a fixture of Ancelotti's familiar starting XI this season. Although he appeared in every game of the club's Group C campaign in the UEFA Champions League, he's started just 12 times in the Italian top flight.

Piotr Zielinski, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne have all featured more often. Ancelotti has moved Napoli away from a reliance on Hamsik to act as the creative fulcrum.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis named Fabian Ruiz as another player overtaking Hamsik in the club's pecking order. De Laurentiis praised Hamsik during an interview with Vista (h/t Football Italia), and believes the 31-year-old has sensed the moment to collect a "rich Chinese pension."

Ruiz has proved a terrific signing after arriving from La Liga outfit Real Betis for €30 million in the summer. The Spaniard has helped himself to four goals and an assist on Ancelotti's watch.

Whether Ruiz is the reason Napoli are willing to let Hamsik move on or not, it's reasonable to expect the latter's transfer to China to resume before the end of the month.