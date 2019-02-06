AS Roma vs. FC Porto: How to Watch, Live Stream Info, Schedule, Preview

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

The stage is set for AS Roma and FC Porto to face off in the Round of 16 in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.



Roma enters the two-leg series after placing second in Group G behind Real Madrid. Edin Dzeko led the Italian side in scoring in group stage play with five goals. In Serie A this season, Stephan El Shaarawy has notched seven goals for Roma.



History is on Porto’s side as the Portuguese club has never lost to Roma in four previous meetings. Porto finished at the top of Group D, led by five goals from Moussa Marega. Tiquinho Soares leads the club with nine scores in Portuguese league play.



Roma will host the first leg of the series while Porto will host the second. The winner, based on aggregate score, will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. If the score is tied on aggregate, the leader in away goals will advance.



Below, check out everything you need to know about this UEFA Champions League match-up, including how to watch, betting odds and a preview of the series.





AS Roma vs. FC Porto: Schedule, dates, kickoff times



First leg: At Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy — Tuesday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m. ET



Second leg: At Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal — Wednesday, March 6, 3 p.m. ET





AS Roma vs. FC Porto: How to watch and stream in the U.S. and U.K.



In the United States, the first leg of Roma vs. Porto can be streamed live on B/R Live. TNT coverage for the first leg will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the B/R Football Matchday show and conclude with a half-hour post-match show.



The live stream on B/R Live will include post-match press conferences from the coaches of each team.



The second leg will also stream live on B/R Live. TV channel information for that match is still to be determined.



Pricing for UEFA Champions League coverage on B/R Live is as follows:



$2.99 per match



$9.99 monthly subscription - watch every Round of 16 first leg match for one price and also get access to weekly highlight shows and magazine shows



$79.99 annual soccer pass - access to all soccer matches, broadcasts, and shows on B/R Live for a year



Sign up for B/R Live here



In the U.K., all UEFA Champions League matches are available on TV and streaming with BT Sport.





AS Roma vs. FC Porto: Odds and betting information



This one is a toss-up, according to the Action Network. Both Porto and Roma check in with -110 odds. Both clubs remain long shots to with the tournament, with Porto at +9000 and Roma at +8000.



FiveThirtyEight gives Porto a slight edge over Roma, giving the Portuguese side a 52 percent chance to make the quarterfinals.





AS Roma vs. FC Porto: Match preview



While neither club is favored to win the whole thing, Roma and Porto should produce two fun matches in the Round of 16.



Roma advanced to the semfinals last season by beating Shakhtar Donetsk on away goals in the Round of 16, then Barcelona in the quarterfinals. Porto was outmatched in last season’s Round of 16, falling 5-0 to Liverpool.



While Porto is unbeaten in its past five road matches, Porto has won eight of its last 16 home games in the UEFA Champions League. With a high-powered offense, Porto could give the Italian side trouble in the first leg.



Porto also enters this series with veteran keeper Iker Casillas manning its goal. In his last six UEFA Champions League games, the native of Spain has conceded just six goals while tallying 13 saves. Roma has Swedish keeper Robin Olsen in goal. In five UEFA matches, he has notched 23 saves while allowing six goals.



Opposing defenses will have to keep an eye on Porto’s Moussa Marega and Roma’s Edin Dzeko, who have carried the scoring load for their respective sides in UEFA Champions League play. The recipe for success for each defense may be bottling up the other side’s top scorer, but of course, that’s much easier said than done.