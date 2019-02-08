The Ideal Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The ideal offseason trade scenario for most teams would have them acquiring Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers or Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants at a bargain-basement price.

That, of course, isn't realistic.

Taking into account salary-cap implications, positional needs and circumstances related to both teams and players, here are 32 somewhat feasible offseason trade scenarios that would be ideal for each NFL team.

The players listed as potential trade candidates are either widely rumored to be on the block or easily connected to said block due to large salaries, expiring contracts and/or problematic dynamics surrounding their current situations.