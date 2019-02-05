Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Most Realistic 2019 Trade Targets

0 of 10

David Kohl/Associated Press

The NFL's trade market tends to be underutilized. Teams that do take advantage of trades—much like the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots did this past offseason—often benefit.

The Rams rebuilt their secondary by acquiring Aqib Talib from the Denver Broncos and Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs. Brandin Cooks, their second-leading receiver, came via a trade from the Patriots.

Meanwhile, New England is always active in the trade market. Left tackle Trent Brown proved to be the team's biggest acquisition last offseason, both literally and figuratively.

Five factors tend to spur player movement:

A disgruntled or high-priced veteran is forced out.

A coaching staff or front office surmises a change is necessary to jump-start success.

Quality depth allows an organization to pursue other avenues.

A disappointing, potential-laden player needs a fresh start.

A team isn't willing to make a long-term investment in a quality player.

The 2019 league year figures to feature similar movement, starting with the quarterback carousel's potential to reshape the NFL landscape.

The following scenarios are built around players who have already been named as potential trade targets or those who have worn out their welcome.