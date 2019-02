Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Most Realistic 2019 Trade Targets

2 of 10

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

When an NFL owner publicly addresses a problem regarding a player, it's often past the point of no return.

"There's not much we can do right now; we have time to make a decision," team president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac in reference to star wide receiver Antonio Brown. "We'll look at all the options. We're not going to release him, that's not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table."

Rooney added it's "hard to envision" Brown being with the team at the start of training camp.

Tensions boiled over when Brown refused to practice before the team's Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Dulac and Ed Bouchette. Head coach Mike Tomlin then benched Brown despite the game's playoff implications.

However, Brown's contract makes a potential trade difficult. He has a cap hit of nearly $22.2 million in 2019, but he'd gobble up $21.1 million of dead cap if the Steelers dealt him.

"That has to be taken into consideration, but, as I sit here today, I'm not going to say that’s going to box us into anything," Rooney said. "If we decide something has to be done, we'll figure out how to deal with that."

The San Francisco 49ers are an ideal trade partner for Brown. They have more than enough salary-cap space to take on the rest of his contract and lack a true X-receiver. Most importantly, Brown apparently wants to play in the Bay Area.

"He wants to come here really bad," 49ers legend Jerry Rice said during a mid-January interview on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco (via USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz).