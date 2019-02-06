Schalke vs. Manchester City: How to Watch, Schedule, Odds, and Preview

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Schalke and Manchester City will play each other in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Schalke finished second in Group D while Manchester City won Group F.

Their knockout-round matchup will be two legs, with Schalke hosting the first leg in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, and City hosting the second leg in Manchester. The winner on aggregate score will advance to the Champions League quarter finals. The tiebreaker is away goals scored.

Below you can find information on Schalke vs. Manchester City dates and kickoff times, how to watch and live stream the matches in the United States and the United Kingdom, odds and betting information, and a preview for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup.

Schalke vs. Manchester City: Schedule, dates, kickoff times

First leg: Schalke vs. Manchester City—From Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen—Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET.

Second leg: Manchester City vs. Schalke—From Etihad Stadium in Manchester—Tuesday, Mar. 12 at 4 p.m. ET.

Schalke vs. Manchester City: How to watch and stream in the U.S. and U.K.

The first leg of Schalke vs. Manchester City can be watched live on B/R Live on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. ET. TNT coverage for the first leg will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the B/R Football Matchday show and conclude with a half-hour post-match show.

The Schalke vs. Manchester City livestream on B/R Live will include post-match press conferences from the coaches of each club.

The second leg of Schalke vs. Manchester City will also stream live on B/R Live. TV channel information for that match is still to be determined.

Pricing for UEFA Champions League coverage on B/R Live is as follows:

• $2.99 per match

• $9.99 monthly subscription—watch every Round of 16 first-leg match for one price and also get access to weekly highlight shows and magazine shows

• $79.99 annual soccer pass—access to all soccer matches, broadcasts and shows on B/R Live for a year

Sign up for B/R Live here

In the U.K., all UEFA Champions League matches are available on TV and streaming with BT Sport.

Schalke vs. Manchester City: Odds and betting information

Schalke (+700) comes in as the massive underdog against Manchester City (-1000) in large part due to City's dominance in both domestic and European competitions this season. According to the Action Network, Manchester City also has the best odds (+300) to win the entire competition.

FiveThirtyEight also projects Manchester City as the favorites for this round, giving the Premier League side an 89 percent chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

Schalke vs. Manchester City: Match preview

On paper, this is the most lopsided fixture in the opening round of the knockout stage.

Schalke have struggled to find consistent form throughout the season, only managing to win consecutive matches twice in the 2018-19 campaign over a span of 28 matches in all competitions. Meanwhile, Manchester City have only lost five matches out of 39 total as of this writing and have outscored their opponents 96-21.

There are a couple players to especially watch in this match. First is Manchester City star Leroy Sane, who is facing his boyhood club for the first time since leaving Schalke in 2016 for a reported transfer fee of over $42 million. He scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for the German club, including this fantastic finish against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

On the other side, 18-year-old Rabbi Matondo could make his UCL debut for Schalke after being transferred from Manchester City for a reported fee of over $12 million just last month. He made his debut for Schalke in a losing effort against Borussia Monchengladbach on Feb. 2, but seems eager to solidify his spot in the starting lineup in due time. Watch as he discusses the details around his move.

Also keep an eye on Schalke's two American players in Weston McKennie and Haji Wright. McKennie is the name most U.S. fans will already be aware of. The Texas native appeared in four group-stage matches, assisting a goal and scoring a crucial late winner against Lokomotiv Moscow on Matchday Two.

Wright is a lesser-known talent, but should certainly be on the radar of USMNT supporters if the youngster is in fact named to their UCL squad. He has been included in their Bundesliga matchday squad for the past six matches, appearing in four of them and scoring a goal against Bayer Leverkusen.