FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero Lead TOTW 21

Players of FIFA 19's Ultimate Team mode will have the chance to pick up a 95-rated Cristiano Ronaldo card in Team of the Week 21.

The Juventus star headlines the team after he bagged two goals and an assist for the Bianconeri against Parma on Saturday, though his efforts weren't enough to secure a win for his side as they were held to a 3-3 draw.

Sergio Aguero's hat-trick for Manchester City in their 3-1 win over Arsenal also sees him included, while Chelsea loanee Gonzalo Higuain adds further firepower after his brace in a 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town.

Here's the full team, courtesy of EA Sports:

Ronaldo Shines for Juve and Aguero Puts Arsenal to the Sword

Although Juventus weren't able to secure three points on Saturday, the match nevertheless saw a fine individual showing from Ronaldo.

The forward fired the home side in front in the 35th minute despite losing his footing as he shot, and he helped make it 2-0 with a knockdown for Daniele Rugani in the second half.

Ronaldo looked to have sealed the win for Juve when he restored their two-goal lead with a towering header after Antonino Barilla, but a late brace from Gervinho earned Parma a point at the Allianz Stadium.

Italian football writer Matthew Santangelo was impressed with Ronaldo's header:

As OptaPaolo demonstrated, the 34-year-old has been a fine addition in Turin:

The highlight of Ronaldo's new card is his stellar 94 shooting, followed by 91 ratings for both pace and dribbling.

In the Premier League, Aguero offered a reminder of just how deadly he can be in the penalty area when City hosted Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentinian opened the scoring after just 48 seconds when he connected with Aymeric Laporte's cross via a diving header.

After Laurent Koscielny had pulled Arsenal level, Aguero ensured City went in ahead at the break when he turned in Raheem Sterling's ball from close range. He did so again on the hour-mark, albeit the ball came off his arm as he slid to reach it.

Squawka Football shared the numbers behind his performance:

With 91 shooting and 90 dribbling on his new 90-rated card, Aguero may not quite be a match for Ronaldo but he's nevertheless a potent weapon in the final third.