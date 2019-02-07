Predicting Landing Spots for the NFL's Top Free Agents

0 of 10

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFL world moves quickly. Super Bowl LIII took place just a few days ago, but it's time to turn our attention to the 2019 offseason. The scouting combine is right around the corner, and free agency—which kicks off March 13—isn't far behind.

While the combine is an important event for draftniks, free agency is the event of the early offseason for casual fans. It's when your favorite team can buy a slice of hope on the open market.

There are numerous quality players set for free agency in 2019. Listed here are the 10 biggest names, based on recent production, star power, positional importance and health, along with predictions for where each will land.



These are the guys most likely to receive headline-grabbing contracts.