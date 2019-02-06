Alexander Ovechkin, Patrice Bergeron and Top Highlights from Feb. 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

A pair of milestones stood out during a busy 12-game Tuesday slate across the National Hockey League.

The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin earned the title of top-scoring Russian in NHL history in his team's win over the Vancouver Canucks, while the Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron celebrated his 1,000th career NHL game with a pair of goals against the New York Islanders.

In two of the biggest games of the night, the Las Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks needed extra time to knock off the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets, respectively.

In total, three games were decided by overtime or a shootout, while five victorious teams scored five goals or more in one of the busiest nights since the All-Star break concluded.

Tuesday's NHL Scores

Boston 3, New York Islanders 1

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4 (Final/Shootout)

St. Louis 3, Florida 2

Los Angeles 5, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 3, Vancouver 2

Montreal 4, Anaheim 1

Vegas 3, Tampa Bay 2 (Final/Shootout)

Nashville 5, Arizona 2

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2 (Final/OT)

Columbus 6, Colorado 3

Chicago 6, Edmonton 2

Ovechkin's Latest Milestone Moment

At this point, Ovechkin's Washington teammates are used to seeing him break records.

After Ovechkin broke Sergei Fedorov's record for most points scored by a Russian in the NHL, Evgeny Kuznetsov joked that it's been a few weeks since Ovechkin's last milestone, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post:

Ovechkin's record-breaking assist came on T.J. Oshie's first-period goal, and he now sits ahead of Fedorov, Alexander Mogilny and Alex Kovalev on the list of most successful Russian scorers in NHL history, per NHL Network:

What's remarkable about Ovechkin's achievement is he reached 1,180 points in 193 fewer games than Fedorov recorded 1,179 points.

Ovechkin was quick to thank his family and teammates for helping him reach the milestone, per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

"It was hard work, lots of hockey and I think I'm proud for my family, for my dad spending time all the time with me," Ovechkin said. "It's history and I passed all those legends. You know, it's pretty big and I appreciate everybody who did all the work with me, my teammates, and it's huge."

The 33-year-old, who has 37 goals and 21 assists this season, reached the milestone by scoring 644 goals and handing out 536 assists.

Bergeron, Bruins Produce Special Night

Further up Interstate 95 in Boston, Bergeron celebrated his 1,000th regular-season game with a pair of goals.

The second one will end up being the more memorable of the two, as David Pastrnak slowed down on a breakaway and fed Bergeron for a shot into an open net.

Bergeron stated after the game that he wanted the Bruins to come out and get a win on his milestone night, per the team's official Twitter account.

"It feels good to get the win," Bergeron said. "That's what I told the guys before the game. As much as it's still another regular-season game, it's still a special game and something that I wanted to win."

Bergeron became the sixth player in NHL history to score two goals in his 1,000th career game, joining a group that includes Teemu Selanne and Mike Gartner, per NHL Public Relations:

Tuesday's victory kept the Bruins four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the race for the top wild-card position in the Eastern Conference.

Vegas Comes Back To Earn Key Road Win In Tampa

The Vegas Golden Knights pulled off one of the more impressive wins of Tuesday's slate, as they came from behind to knock off the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.

After going down by two, the Golden Knights' Cody Eakin and Valentin Zykov scored to force the contest into overtime and then a shootout.

Alex Tuch delivered the final blow to the Lightning with the game-winning tally in the shootout, and he told reporters after the game that he and his teammates were playing desperate hockey, per the team's official Twitter account.

The victory over the best team in the NHL provided a massive boost to Vegas' morale, as the shootout win ended a four-game losing streak in which it lost ground to Calgary and San Jose in the Pacific Division.

