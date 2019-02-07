5 Potential NBA Trade Deadline Steals

1 of 5

In a league in which everyone needs more two-way wings, you'd think clubs would be tripping over each other to add Kent Bazemore.

The 29-year-old is firmly in his prime, shot a career-best 39.4 percent from deep last year and is on pace to be a positive-impact defender for the fifth straight season. He also appears out of place on an Atlanta Hawks team reforming itself around the 21-and-under trio of John Collins, Trae Young and Kevin Huerter.

But Bazemore been been stuck on the trade block for approximately forever and a day. His $19.3 million player option for 2019-20 deserves the blame for that.

"If he was on a smaller or sooner-expiring contract, Bazemore would be an extremely hot commodity," CBS Sports' James Herbert wrote. "As is, the 29-year-old wing would be a sensible addition for any playoff-caliber team, but not necessarily one that would compel a front office to send the Hawks much of value."

For clubs that can stomach the contract cost, Bazemore has significant bargain potential.

He can defend anywhere along the perimeter, and his combination of length (6'5" with a 6'11.5" wingspan) and energy makes him a disruptive presence. On offense, he can cook off the ball (37.4 percent on catch-and-shoot triples) or serve as a secondary playmaker (4.6 assists per 36 minutes last season).

Take salary out of the equation, and he might fetch a first-rounder and then some. But given the likelihood that he picks up his 2019-20 player option, even a late first could be hard to find.

At that price, clubs would only be sacrificing a low-percentage gamble to get a high-floor contributor for the stretch run.