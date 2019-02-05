Makur Maker Is 7-Foot Hoops Recruit with Guard-Like Handles and NBA Bloodlines

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoFebruary 5, 2019

  1. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  2. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  3. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  4. You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship

  5. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  6. Floorball Is the Newest Growing Sport in the USA

  7. Former No. 1 NBA Pick Is Lighting It Up in the G League

  8. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  9. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  10. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  11. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  12. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  13. JID Talks About the Fake Air Jordan 3s He Bought

  14. 6'1" Dunking Sensation Fran Belibi Is Making History

  15. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  16. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  17. Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay?

  18. The Gnarliest Mountain Bike Ride Takes Over the Desert

  19. Cheerleader Becomes Record-Setting Running Back

  20. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

Right Arrow Icon

Makur Maker is a 7-foot center and a top ranked recruit with NBA bloodlines. He is the cousin of Milwaukee Bucks' big man Thon Maker. Watch the video above for more about Maker and his rise through the recruit rankings.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Realistic Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets 🔄

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Realistic Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets 🔄

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Pull Out of Active AD Talks

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: Lakers Pull Out of Active AD Talks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Should Trevor Lawrence Go Pro...Now?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Should Trevor Lawrence Go Pro...Now?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    1-Yr Deal May Bust Open Machado Market

    Featured logo
    Featured

    1-Yr Deal May Bust Open Machado Market

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report