MLB Predictions 2019: Projecting the Final Standings

Projected Final Standings

Team Record W +/- Boston Red Sox 101-61 -7 New York Yankees 100-62 +0 Tampa Bay Rays 88-74 -2 Toronto Blue Jays 68-94 -5 Baltimore Orioles 57-105 +10 2018 Standings: BOS, NYY, TB, TOR, BAL

Overview

The Boston Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games last season and then went 11-3 in the postseason on their way to a World Series title.

The back of the bullpen is a question mark, with the likely departure of Craig Kimbrel leaving Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes as the leading candidates to fill the closer's role. Aside from that, the core of the team returns intact, and a full season of a healthy Nathan Eovaldi could take the rotation to another level.

Can they make it four straight AL East titles?

The New York Yankees might have something to say about that after addressing the starting rotation by trading for James Paxton and bringing back late-season standout J.A. Happ for a full season. A new deal for Zach Britton and the addition of Adam Ottavino will continue to make the bullpen a major weapon as well.

Meanwhile, if Gary Sanchez can bounce back and Luke Voit can come anywhere close to duplicating his late-season heroics, a potent offense could be even more dangerous.

The dark horse here is the Tampa Bay Rays.

A 19-9 September helped them finish with 90 wins, and while the offense is still light on run producers, the pitching staff could be one of the best in baseball.

Tyler Glasnow looks like a breakout candidate, Brent Honeywell could join the rotation by midseason if he's able to shake off the rust following Tommy John surgery, and reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell will again front the staff alongside free-agent signing Charlie Morton. An "opener" will likely be used again to fill out the staff after they enjoyed tremendous success with that experiment last season.

For the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles, it will be a season of rebuilding.

At least Blue Jays fans have the impending arrival of top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and several other high-end players to keep things entertaining.

The Orioles are fresh off a 115-loss season with no reprieve in sight.