Ranking MLB's 10 Best Starting Rotations Entering 2019

Atlanta Braves

With an emerging ace in 2018 All-Star Mike Foltynewicz and a full season of deadline-pickup Kevin Gausman, the Braves have two quality starters fronting their rotation.

Veteran Julio Teheran and lefty Sean Newcomb are poised to fill the next two spots on the staff, leaving the No. 5 starter job to be filled by one of the team's many young arms.

Touki Toussaint might be the leading candidate after an impressive final month. He's far from the only option, though, with Kolby Allard, Max Fried, Luis Gohara, Mike Soroka, Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright all members of the 40-man roster. The depth here makes Atlanta a safe bet to crack the top 10 in the near future.



Colorado Rockies

The Rockies secured a wild-card spot thanks in large part to a marked improvement in their starters' ERA from 4.59 to 4.17—good for 18th in the majors. That's an especially impressive feat considering they play half of their games at Coors Field.

Kyle Freeland finished fourth in NL Cy Young voting, and German Marquez arguably had an even better all-around season with stronger peripherals and an impressive 230 strikeouts in 196 innings.

Those two should again form an excellent one-two punch, so it will be up to Jon Gray, Antonio Senzatela and Tyler Anderson to determine just how good the Colorado staff can be. Health will be the key for Gray and Anderson, while Senzatela searches for consistency.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The August trade for Chris Archer gives the Pirates another frontline arm to pair with emerging ace Jameson Taillon at the top of the rotation.

Trading Ivan Nova saved the team some money, and it should also open the door for an early promotion of top prospect Mitch Keller. The 22-year-old went 12-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 142.1 innings in the upper levels of the minors last year, and MLB.com recently ranked him as the No. 4 right-handed pitching prospect in baseball.

The underrated Trevor Williams and promising young right-handers Joe Musgrove and Nick Kingham are poised to round out the staff, while free-agent signing Jordan Lyles could also be a factor.

Tampa Bay Rays

It was tough to decide where to place the Rays in these rankings.

They finished seventh in the majors with a 3.68 starters' ERA and were led by AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. They also added a promising young arm in Tyler Glasnow at the trade deadline and signed Charlie Morton to a two-year deal in free agency.

However, those three might be the only set starters on the staff, as the Rays will again use an "opener" or two to round out the rotation. The eventual arrival of top prospect Brent Honeywell could push them toward a more traditional approach, but for now, it's tough to compare them to other rotations.