Lindsey Vonn Suffers Scary Crash During Super-G at Final Event of Career

Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

During the final super-G run of her illustrious career, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn suffered a scary crash Tuesday.

The official Tokyo Olympics Twitter account provided video of the crash, which occurred at the FIS World Championships in Are, Sweden:

Despite the crash, Vonn managed to slowly make it down the rest of the hill to complete her run:

The 34-year-old Vonn announced last week that she would retire following the world championships.

Vonn explained her decision to retire in a lengthy Instagram post, citing the many injuries she has suffered during her career: "My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen."

Following Tuesday's crash, Vonn tweeted about the ordeal:

Austrian skier Nicole Schmidhofer described the scene to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com): "Everyone was screaming as she crashed jumping through the gates. That's Lindsey. She [goes] 100 percent or nothing. That's why she has won so many races and why she's an Olympic champion."

Fellow American star Mikaela Shiffrin won Wednesday's race.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Vonn has suffered a multitude of injuries over the years, including torn ACLs, knee fractures, a broken ankle and more.

Vonn divulged within her retirement post that she underwent surgery on her right knee following last season.

Vonn's 82 career World Cup wins are the most ever by a woman, and she is just four short of the overall record held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.

In addition to her World Cup excellence, Vonn is a multi-time Olympian who has one gold medal and two bronze medals on her resume.

It would likely be more if not for the fact that she missed the 2014 Winter Games with a knee injury.

While Vonn's super-G career is now over, she is still scheduled to take part in the downhill event at the World Championships on Sunday.